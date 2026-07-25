Savanahs Vet Costs

My Aunt Roxie‘s 9 year old Rhodesian Ridgeback Savanah recently had a biopsy done on two lumps she has on her body. This morning my Aunt received the good news that the biopsy came back benign. This was an answer to all our prayers as a couple of years ago Savanah had the same type of lumps that were cancerous. Unfortunately Savanah continues to grow these lumps, so it’s a constant monitoring.





Savanah is a very special dog. She has had to deal with a lot of medical issues, and has been in pain for a large portion of her life. She holds a special place in my heart as I was with my Aunt when she picked her up as a puppy, so I bonded with her early on.





Please consider donating if you can, my Aunt Roxie doesn’t like asking for anything, but she is on disability and is unable to pay for Savanah’s increasing vet bills. Even with the Insurance she has on her, the balance is high.





Savanah means so much to my Aunt and I know it will break her heart if she isn’t able to take care of her continued needs.





We thank our Mighty God for His Protection, Grace, and Love!





Thank you so much in advance for any donation you are able to give.





Madi Reno