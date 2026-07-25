Satire Station 2026 Fundraiser

Thank you for considering supporting Satire Station's 2026 Fundraiser. It's become increasingly difficult for creators to rely on social media income, leading many to depend on sponsorships. While some sponsorships are genuine, many are just for the check without even caring about what they’re promoting, or they’ve given the product/service at deep discounts or for free, removing its authenticity. And in general, most people simply don't want ads (I know I don't), and I don't want ads/sponsorships to become part of Satire Station if I can avoid it. For years, I wished creators would simply run a fundraiser or two each year with a realistic goal instead of relying on endless sponsorships or monthly subscriptions, I would gladly give 5 dollars to avoid being bothered again for the rest of the year. That’s what I am to do with this fundraiser.





My goal is straightforward: keep making the content that brought you here while working toward producing genuine animation and supporting a modest, everyday life. I'm not trying to build an unlimited revenue stream, just enough to keep creating without filling videos with ads. If this fundraiser reaches its goal, that's it until next year. Whether you choose to contribute or simply continue watching and sharing the channel, thank you for making Satire Station possible.





Thank you,

Jay Charles

Satire Station