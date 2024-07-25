For Sarah's cancer recovery exam and vitamins

Several years ago our daughter Sarah was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor. When we found out, we were all shocked. How could a healthy young mom of two teenage girls succumb to brain cancer? But there it was – two tumors in her brain on the right side of her head. She has been undergoing chemo treatments for 3 ½ years. The tumors were in operable, so the doctors at Hoag instituted a chemo treatment, which of course made her sick all the time, and caused her hair to fall out. This was devastating to her, since she made her living as a hair stylist.



Over the past 3 1/2 years, Sarah never waivered in her faith, but only became stronger in her conviction that “God had her back” and was going to heal her. This battle against this horrible brain cancer has gone on for over 3 years. Day in and day out, Sarah was sickly, but believed God would eventually rid her of this disease. We prayed day and night for those years.

You'll be amazed what happened just this past month! In June God answered our prayers! The bible says “wait on the Lord”, and we had certainly been praying and waiting. Every day, for 3 ½ years. Just a month ago, Sarah’s trial at Hoag Hospital came to an end, and they informed he that she would have to be transferred to the City of Hope. The final scans and blood work did not look good – they showed the cancer had spread to her neck and spine. We were all very worried, but all we could do was to cry out to God during the 10 weeks that the paperwork took to go from Hoag to City of Hope! We were expecting the worst.

When Sarah finally went into the City of Hope, they looked at the tests and scans from Hoag, and gave her a worried look. But then they said, “We do things differently here. We plan to run our own scans, tests, and blood work, jut to be sure where we are.” So, Tuesday Sarah went in for about 6 hours of tests, scans, and blood work. Later that day she called us, exhausted but hopeful. Maybe these doctors could do better?

That Wednesday morning, she received a call from the head doctor of her team at the City of Hope. He told her, “We are baffled! We do not see any sign of cancer in our scans, tests, or the blood work. It appears the cancer is gone.” Needless to say, Sarah jumped for joy! “So you’re telling me God did all the heavy lifting?” she said. The doctor said they had only seen one other instance of the cancer totally disappearing like this. He wouldn’t use the word “miracle”, but that’s exactly what had happened. God gave them proof via the tests from Hoag that the cancer had spread. But just when they were ready to get to work, they took a look at their new tests and scans, and the cancer had disappeared! This was a miracle, no doubt about it.

Now Sarah has been put on a recovery regime, and is being supervised by a nutritionist and her doctor. To start this routine, she has to come up with $1,000 for a baseline set of tests to determine how and where her body has suffered, sot they can prescribed the right set of vitamins and nutrition. The problem is that Sarah is a single mom, with two teenage girls in high school, and money is tight. When she was battling cancer, her Medicaid covered the charges. But now, since she is cancer free, the insurance will not cover this recovery baseline exam, or the vitamins and nutrition she will have to be on to recover.

In this campaign we are asking for gifts amounting to no more than $2,000.

- $1,000 to cover the extensive test that will tell the doctors what her body has lost, and what her body needs - along with how much poison is still in her system. We are hoping she can get the money for this by this August, so she can have the test done.

- $1,000 to cover the initial costs for the special vitamin replacement therapy, along with a nutrition plan to hopefully restore what’s been taken.

Please consider donating a financial gift to this campaign to get Sarah the funds to get the initial test done in June, and partial coverage of the vitamin and nutrition regime. She is a wonderful example of a Godly woman who trusts her Lord for everything. And we know that while sometimes God chooses to do the miraculous (as in her amazing healing of the cancer in June), he also uses gifted doctors, medicine, nutrition and vitamins to get us back to a healthy state.



