Sarah's October Guatemala Mission with Team Jesus

This October, I'm heading to Guatemala with Team Jesus to serve in small villages around Antigua, working with The Guatemalan Dream Center, BeeLine Wheelchairs, and IDC Missions.





Every member of our team is covering our own flights and in-country expenses. We'll be building homes, distributing water filtration systems and wheelchairs, delivering food and Bibles, and hosting children's programs.





Your support will help us complete more projects and reach more people. Donations can help provide new houses, wheelchairs, water filters with food bags and Bibles, and children's and vacation Bible school programs in the villages we're serving.