Support the Ray Family

Goal:
USD $250,000
Raised:
USD $131,081
Campaign funds will be received by Sarah Ray
Sarah Ray and her four children lost their home in the Eaton Fire. Please help us support them!
Sarah is a Catholic widow and a single mother to Amy, Anna, Clare, and Tyler. Yesterday, due to the howling Santa Ana winds and extremely low moisture levels, the Rays, among many other families, lost their home in Altadena, CA.
Far from being her first tragedy, Sarah is accustomed to loss. Two years ago, just before Christmas 2022, Sarah lost her beloved husband and the father of her children, Casey, after his 16 year battle with brain cancer.
Leading up to Casey's death, and in all the years since, Sarah has been a faith-filled mother and a hardworking teacher who gives everything of herself to her children. While Sarah is blessed with a strong family support system and a community that has walked with her through these difficulties, she's now facing unprecedented financial loss. With so many families suffering tremendously, Sarah needs to reach outside her normal support system for assistance. Can you help?
All donations will go toward: replacing clothes and necessary goods for her family, loss of her income, and anything that will not otherwise be covered by insurance and relief funds. Sarah is grateful for all donations and will be a good steward of the gifts given to her.
We are praying for your family.
Prayers for your family.
Sorry for your loss. Blessings to you and your family.
Suffering and trials are what bring us to our knees and to Jesus. They grow us closer together and stronger in Him. As you keep holding on to Him and showing your love and your faith to your children, family and all who watch , you are making a huge eternal difference in this life here. We are praying for you. May the Lord bless you abundantly.
Praying for you and your family during this unsettling time.
We are praying for your comfort, strength and hope. Sending love from Maryland.
Praying for you.
Praying for you
Praying for you.
January 13th, 2025
From Micaela: I wanted to share a brief message that Sarah shared with our community after receiving more clothes than needed for their family. It's been edited for clarity, but all words are hers:
----------
"I want to thank everyone who has helped my family. My 5 year old said yesterday, "I know I lost my dad, but I never thought I would lose my house. Mom, what else will we lose?"
As Job said, "The Lord gave and the Lord has taken away, may the name of the Lord be praised." Job was [later] blessed with twice as much as God took. [...]
In this time of great suffering let our joy shine, let us praise His name because those who are suffering for His glory know the truth. The truth is, you cannot have joy without extreme suffering.
Why would you be joyful to get a book if you have too many to count? Why would you say, "This is the greatest day, I have new clothes," if you already had too many to count? Of course, you would not have true joy, you would just be maybe kinda happy for a moment.
My kids were more excited today [to receive an abundance of clothes] than they were on Christmas morning. They were so joyful, laughter filling the rooms. My kids are so blessed to know at such a young age that after suffering comes great joy. And we know we will be suffering. You better believe we will be suffering as we cry for our house and Casey everyday, but we will be living the Ray Way- getting it done with God and Our Blessed Mother by our side.
Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for bringing joy into our home (truly home is where the heart is) as we march into anther day of suffering, but oh so much joy. The name of the Lord be praised!!!!!!!
God Bless us and I pray we remember Job suffered, but oh the joy he had!!!"
