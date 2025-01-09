Support the Ray Family

Sarah Ray and her four children lost their home in the Eaton Fire. Please help us support them!

Sarah is a Catholic widow and a single mother to Amy, Anna, Clare, and Tyler. Yesterday, due to the howling Santa Ana winds and extremely low moisture levels, the Rays, among many other families, lost their home in Altadena, CA.

Far from being her first tragedy, Sarah is accustomed to loss. Two years ago, just before Christmas 2022, Sarah lost her beloved husband and the father of her children, Casey, after his 16 year battle with brain cancer.

Leading up to Casey's death, and in all the years since, Sarah has been a faith-filled mother and a hardworking teacher who gives everything of herself to her children. While Sarah is blessed with a strong family support system and a community that has walked with her through these difficulties, she's now facing unprecedented financial loss. With so many families suffering tremendously, Sarah needs to reach outside her normal support system for assistance. Can you help?

All donations will go toward: replacing clothes and necessary goods for her family, loss of her income, and anything that will not otherwise be covered by insurance and relief funds. Sarah is grateful for all donations and will be a good steward of the gifts given to her.



