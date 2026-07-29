Sarah Reis 2026 Mission to Thailand

Aloha!





I am so excited to share that God has opened the doors and said "yes" for me to return to Thailand in August! This is the first time I'll be back in 10 years! 🙌🏽 I'm helping to co-lead a team from Kauai Bible Church (I serve as the Keiki Ministry Director there). I'm really excited that I get to spend some time in southern Thailand, in Phang Nga, where I went on my past two trips to Thailand. I look forward to strengthening relationships with the Share the Love of Christ Foundation team and serving alongside them in ministry and community outreach. I will also be going with our team to Bangkok (a first for me) and will be serving with a local church there which will include outreach at Chulalongkorn University.





International missions remains a passion for me and I'm so thankful that God has continued to make ways for me to be part of fulfilling the Great Commission in cross-cultural settings. Super grateful for my husband and kids, too, and their support (just a couple more years and hopefully they'll be coming with me on mission🙏🏽😊).





I would love to partner with you. No missionary walks into the field alone. Wherever we go, no matter how close or how far, we need the support of the Church. We go together. If you'd like to be part of this missions trip, please consider joining the team in these ways:





1) In Prayer - Prayer is truly our most mighty and effective weapon for sharing the Gospel and advancing God's Kingdom. Please be praying for me and our team as we prepare (for most of our team, it's their first missions trip). Pray for us as we go and serve that we would be faithful vessels of Christ's love and the life-changing message of His grace. And pray for us as we return home to share stories of how God moved and worked in and through us. If you feel led to pray, thank you!





2) Giving - Financial giving is another way you can partner in this ministry. I need to raise about $800 to help cover airfare, food and lodging. We also like to give gifts to the churches that host us. Any gift will be a blessing. If you feel led to give, thank you!





I want to say a sincere mahalo (thanks) for taking the time to read and pray about this. I love and appreciate your friendship and support.





For Christ's name,

Sarah