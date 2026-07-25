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Sarah needs our help!

Goal$10,000 CAD
Raised$480 CAD

Fundraiser created byBrian Caissie

Fundraiser funds will be received by Sarah Kay

Sarah needs our help!



Just a little update on Sarah.


The good news is that while she's in the hospital, they're able to keep her pain much better controlled, which has been a huge relief. Unfortunately, they still haven't found a pain management plan that will work once she's discharged.


It's been a bit of a waiting game. There seems to be a new doctor on rotation each week, so progress has been slow. The last doctor said he was going to try to have an internist see Sarah in the hopes that they might be able to provide some new answers.


The neurologist still doesn't feel they can do the nerve testing yet. At first it was because of the wounds on her feet, and now they're saying it's because of the swelling in her legs. The encouraging part is that the swelling in her feet has gone down dramatically—it's probably only about a third of what it was before.


So, while there still aren't many answers, we're grateful that Sarah is at least getting some relief from the constant pain while she's in the hospital. There's still a long road ahead and lots of questions that remain unanswered.


Thank you all so much for continuing to check in, send kind messages, and keep Sarah in your thoughts. Your continued support and prayer means more than you know and has helped carry her through some incredibly difficult days.

My sister, Sarah, would never ask for help herself, so I'm asking on behalf of her and her family.


Sarah has been living with severe, debilitating pain for years, and over the past several months her health has declined dramatically. A few days ago, she was taken to the hospital by ambulance and admitted. Her doctors have told our family to prepare for a lengthy hospital stay while they work to determine what's causing her illness and how to treat it.


Anyone who knows Sarah knows she has always been the first person to help someone else, which is exactly why she'd never ask for help herself.


Our mom has been caring for Sarah and Jason's three children full-time since Sarah was admitted. Jason has only one week of vacation time remaining, and with an extended hospital stay ahead of them, the family is facing financial uncertainty during an already overwhelming time.


Sarah loves her husband and children with her whole heart, and right now her only focus is getting well enough to come home to them.


If you're able to help or simply share this fundraiser, our family would be incredibly grateful. Thank you for your kindness, your prayers, and your support during this difficult time.

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