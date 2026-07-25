Sarah Daniels with YWAM

My name is Sarah Daniels, daughter of Jeff and Tania Daniels, and I wanted to share something exciting that God has been doing in my life.





Over the past several months, I’ve had an incredible opportunity to grow in my knowledge of God and serve Him in missions through an organization called Youth With A Mission (YWAM). I have been living in Seoul, South Korea, attending a Discipleship Training School (DTS), where I’ve been studying the Bible, growing in my faith, and preparing for outreach and missionary work to Thailand, Singapore and Malaysia.





During my time here, the Lord has been working in my heart in powerful ways—deepening my relationship with Him and giving me a greater desire to share the Gospel with others. Now I’ve been given an amazing opportunity to continue with YWAM by joining staff for a new bilingual DTS in Jeju, South Korea, starting in August 2026. In this role, I will not only participate in outreach and missionary work again, but also help serve, disciple, and support new students as they grow in their own walk with God and step into missions.





YWAM is a volunteer-based missions organization, which means that in order to serve, I will need to raise financial support to cover my living expenses as well as some of the travel costs for outreach.





I am both humbled and excited for this opportunity. At the same time, stepping into this next season requires me to build a team of people who feel led to partner with me—both in prayer and financially.





To move forward, I am trusting God to provide the funds needed to cover my living and ministry expenses. I need to raise $5,000. If you feel led to be a part of this, I would be so grateful.





You can give a one-time gift or partner with me through ongoing support of my YWAM ministry.





More than anything, I would deeply appreciate your prayers—for wisdom, provision, and that God would move powerfully in and through this next season in Jeju.





If you email me, I can send you a short video update soon so you can hear more directly from me and see what life and ministry here in Korea looks like. Or you can also follow me on my Instagram page.





Thank you so much for taking the time to read this and for being part of my life. Your encouragement, prayers, and support truly mean more than I can express.





With love and gratitude,

Sarah Daniels