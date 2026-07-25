GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Sarah Daniels with YWAM

Goal$5,000 USD
Raised$950 USD

Fundraiser created byTania Daniels

Fundraiser funds will be received by Tania Daniels

Sarah Daniels with YWAM

My name is Sarah Daniels, daughter of Jeff and Tania Daniels, and I wanted to share something exciting that God has been doing in my life.


Over the past several months, I’ve had an incredible opportunity to grow in my knowledge of God and serve Him in missions through an organization called Youth With A Mission (YWAM). I have been living in Seoul, South Korea, attending a Discipleship Training School (DTS), where I’ve been studying the Bible, growing in my faith, and preparing for outreach and missionary work to Thailand, Singapore and Malaysia.


During my time here, the Lord has been working in my heart in powerful ways—deepening my relationship with Him and giving me a greater desire to share the Gospel with others. Now I’ve been given an amazing opportunity to continue with YWAM by joining staff for a new bilingual DTS in Jeju, South Korea, starting in August 2026. In this role, I will not only participate in outreach and missionary work again, but also help serve, disciple, and support new students as they grow in their own walk with God and step into missions.


YWAM is a volunteer-based missions organization, which means that in order to serve, I will need to raise financial support to cover my living expenses as well as some of the travel costs for outreach.


I am both humbled and excited for this opportunity. At the same time, stepping into this next season requires me to build a team of people who feel led to partner with me—both in prayer and financially.


To move forward, I am trusting God to provide the funds needed to cover my living and ministry expenses. I need to raise $5,000. If you feel led to be a part of this, I would be so grateful.


You can give a one-time gift or partner with me through ongoing support of my YWAM ministry.


More than anything, I would deeply appreciate your prayers—for wisdom, provision, and that God would move powerfully in and through this next season in Jeju.


If you email me, I can send you a short video update soon so you can hear more directly from me and see what life and ministry here in Korea looks like. Or you can also follow me on my Instagram page.


Thank you so much for taking the time to read this and for being part of my life. Your encouragement, prayers, and support truly mean more than I can express.


With love and gratitude,

Sarah Daniels

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $1,200 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $340 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,775 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Business
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,448 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

SUPPORT INDEPENDENT MEDIA! If you appreciate our independent media effort, please support us to fight censorship! We are being silenced in every front...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

Memorial
Help my mom
Raised: $1,365 USD
Goal: $100,000 USD
Help my mom

Update: Unfortunately my dad passed yesterday morning. My mom could really use all the support while we navigate this new part of our lives. We...

Loading...

Family
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!
Raised: $110 USD
Goal: $500 USD
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!

I’m asking for community support. Many of you know my son Blais died in a motorcycle accident just over a year ago on September 30, 2023 I went into a...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve