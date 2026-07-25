Sara Hoffman Costa Rica Internship

Hi! My name is Sara Hoffman, and I will be going to Costa Rica from September 2026 until April 2027. I will be interning with the Atlas Travel and Study Abroad GAP Program. I had the privilege of being a student at the program during the 2024-2025 school year. The GAP year changed my life, teaching me so much about the Bible, immersing me in another culture, and pushing me out of my comfort zone. This program is built to equip young adults to love and serve the Lord through intense Bible and Spanish classes, along with ministry on the weekends. My focus while I am there is to pour into the students, disciple them, and lead a small ministry group each week. I am so excited for this opportunity as it will continue to help me grow in new ways and push me to do things I have never done before. This is an unpaid internship so all funds will go towards personal expenses, flights, and ministry responsibilities. Above all, I will most appreciate all the prayer I can get as I pursue this opportunity! Thank you!