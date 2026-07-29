SANDWICHES FOR SMILES

This summer, many children will go to bed hungry wondering where their next meal is coming from . For a lot of children , the only full meal they truly receive is while school is in session . When summer break comes , so does fear , stress, and empty stomachs for countless families struggling to survive.





That’s why I’m raising money to purchase a small trailer dedicated to feeding children during the summer months . My goal is simple - provide peanut butter sandwiches , ham and cheese sandwiches , fruit, and cold water who need it I will set up in parks across Oklahoma and low income housing to distribute these items. FREE OF CHARGE.

I WILL DO ALL THE LABOR MYSELF INCLUDING MAKING THE SANDWICHES.





Im not asking for luxury trailer . I’m asking for help purchasing supplies needed to feed hungry children. Did you know . One gallon of peanut butter can make approximately 85 to 100 sandwiches depending on the portion size . A single donation could help feed multiple children . Something as small as loaf of bread , a jar of peanut butter , fruit, or bolted water can make a difference in a child’s life . Children should not have to carry the burden of hunger. Children should not have to spend their summer worrying about food. Children deserve to smile, play, and simply be kids .





This mission is bigger than sandwiches. It’s about showing children that somebody cares. It’s about taking stress off of struggling families. It’s about love, compassion, and community coming together when it matters most.





If you can donate - Thank you

If you can share this post- Thank you

If you can pray for this mission- Thank you

Together, we can make sure fewer children go hungry this summer



