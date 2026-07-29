Sanctuary of Faith: Melkite's Dream Home Awaits

**Join Us in Building Our Beacon of Faith!** Hey there, beautiful souls! I'm Evelyn and today I've got a heartwarming story that's tugging at my heartstrings. For 35 years, the Melkite community of St. Jacob has been an integral part of San Diego, touching hearts and spirits with their vibrant faith. Lately, though, things have changed. The Holy Spirit's presence has grown so strong in this community that baptisms are more common than we can count on our fingers! And the desire to serve Christ better? It's written all over the eager faces of new candidates for the diaconate. But here comes a bittersweet part: they need their very own sanctuary, and fast. Bishop François is fully behind this mission; it’s not just about building four walls and calling it a church—it’s about creating a sacred space where faith can truly flourish! This new home in downtown Escondido will be more than that; it'll be the heart of their community, filled with classrooms for learning, fellowship halls to bond over shared meals and deep conversations. Now here comes the beautiful part: we need your help—our family needs you! The vision is clear as day, but it’s still a hefty sum they need to gather in just 90 days from now. That's half of the one million dollars overall for that dream property which will be their forever home. Every cent counts, whether big or small. Imagine the legacy we could build together: walls of stone and hearts full of love coming together in support of this beautiful community striving to serve Christ better. It’s not just about donating; it's a commitment to our faith, to history, to each other. So friends, I ask you—friends who believe deeply in the power of unity and shared visions—how about we rally behind these beloved saints? Let’s make this dream come true for them! Your generous donations could be the key that unlocks their new chapter. ✨ If you're moved by this, if it resonates with something deep inside you, please share your thoughts and even donate right here on our page or through any social media platform tagging @StJacobMelkite! Together, let’s open the doors to a new era for St. Jacob—a beacon of hope lighting up Escondido under God's endless sky. Thank you for being part of this heartwarming journey. Let your generosity and faith lead us all home! ❤️





P.S. For more information about St. Jacob, the Melkite Church, or the overall progress of the project and fundraising efforts, please visit https://stjacobmelkite.org.