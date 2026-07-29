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Sanctuaire de Paix - Fonds Crowdfunding Soutien à l'Écosanctuaire

Goal€350,000 EUR
Raised€0 EUR

Fundraiser created byArnaud Frechat

Sanctuaire de Paix - Fonds Crowdfunding Soutien à l'Écosanctuaire

Dans la tranquillité de cette matinale chaude, le sens de ma vie s'éclaircit : je dois réaliser mon projet : créer un sanctuaire où les animaux, les plantes et les humains puissent se rejoindre, se reposer et vivre en harmonie. 🌱😊

Je suis allé visiter le lieu au printemps, au cœur d'une plaine belle et silencieuse. Un lieu magique où se mêle tranquillement la nature et différents animaux . Et là, devant cet éventail de possibles et ces vastes espaces d'où jaillissent des végétations luxuriantes, j'ai eu un vertige : cette réalisation immense qu'il fallait y aller pour m'y installer. 🌲💡

Mais avant de bouger d'un pouce, je me suis aperçu que mon idée ne vivrait pas si elle restait dans ma tête ou sur un bout de papier : il fallait des fonds pour rendre cette vision réelle. Et c'est là que j'ai été secoué d'un malaise, car je n'avais ni la quarantaine ni le statut financier qui permettrait de mettre un tel projet en œuvre. J'imagine ceux qui se retrouvent dans des situations similaires et cela me turlupine : comment concilier mon amour pour ces créatures avec l'imprévisible marché du travail, les quotidiens défis de subsistance ?

Pourtant, cette vision est plus que juste. Cette terre qui m'a été confiée n'est pas seulement ma propriété : elle est le cœur partagé entre les animaux et moi, un symbole de la tranquillité et de l'harmonie que nous pouvons tous en mémoire. Et pourtant, chaque jour me ramène à cette réalité : il y a tant d'espèces qui ont besoin de ces lieux, mais quelles ressources pourriez-vous mettre en place dans votre propre vie ?

Alors je vous invite à éveiller le cœur généreux qui se cache derrière votre corps. Soyez les bienfaiteurs des animaux en nous : aidez-moi à créer ce sanctuaire où la vie naturelle pourra régner et où chaque âme, quelle qu'elle soit, puisse trouver un coin de paix et de bonheur. Vous aurez aidé non seulement les animaux, mais aussi vous-même, à retrouver la simplicité et l'amour dans ce monde qui semble si rapide et amer par moment 😊😊🥰🥰

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