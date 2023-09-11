Supporting the Sanchez Family

Goal:
USD $25,000
Raised:
USD $23,357
Campaign funds will be received by Daniel Sanchez
In August of 2023, we learned that our friend and colleague Dan Sanchez has Stage 4 lung cancer that has spread to his brain.
Dan wrote about his health and optimism here.
Our hearts go out to Dan, his wife Catrina, and their daughters Evie and Ellie during this time of enormous trial. We pray daily for Dan to recover his health and return even stronger to his family and career.
In order to support the Sanchez family during this time, we, his friends, are pooling our resources to provide some comfort for necessities such as food, transportation, medicine, and day care.
Dan is a fan of superheroes, Superman specifically.
"There's always a way. When the odds are impossible -- do the impossible." -Action Comics Vol 2. Issue #14
We are channeling Superman throughout this campaign to support Dan's recovery and his family's comfort.
Thank you for giving what you can to support the Sanchez family.
Dan, we continue to offer you our prayers and support. All the best.
Thank you.
You are in our prayers, my friend!
Dan, I don't know what your doctors are saying, I don't know what the odds are. But I know I've seen you do the unexpected. You're a fighter, and you have so much to fight for. I wish you undiminished strength and resolve.
Praying for healing for Dan and comfort for the whole Sanchez family at this time.
Trust in life
Best wishes to you and your family.
September 27th, 2023
Thanks to everyone who has contributed treasure and prayer. We are edging closer to our total fundraising goal of $25,000 thanks to your incredible support.
I just spoke with Dan who is in good spirits and with family while getting treatment in the Boston area.
He tells me:
"My first appointment with an oncologist at Winship Cancer Institute at Emory is Oct 19 [updated to October 5th]. I’ve been taking the anti-cancer drug I mention in [the first post linked below] for about ten days now, and so far no serious side effects. And it’s been two weeks since I last had one of those pulsing visual disruption episodes. On the negative side, after a spine MRI the doctors here have concluded that the issue in one of my vertebrae that was spotted right after my seizure is also cancer. They’re going to keep track of it and see if the anti-cancer drug has an effect on it."
Here are a few of Dan's latest posts on his Substack Developing Devotion:
Doctors Should Be Educators, Not Just Medicators: Empowering patients to make informed decisions about their own bodies and lives.
The Deadly Dangers of a Life Adrift: Calm waters can be deadlier than stormy seas.
How Sin Makes Us Sick: And how personal responsibility is necessary for healing
September 11th, 2023
Dan has asked that we share his two latest blog posts:
While I See, I Write A new perspective on perspective.
My Seizure, Diagnosis, and Initial Treatment The first leg of my cancer journey.
September 4th, 2023
Dan wrote this note of thanks on Sept. 4th:
My humble thanks to everyone who, in response to the news of my cancer diagnosis, has prayed for me, reached out with words of support, and generously donated to the crowdfunding campaign that my friend and colleague Richard Lorenc set up for me and my family. I am also grateful to everyone who shared the campaign and my Substack post about the diagnosis. I have been overwhelmed and encouraged by the outpouring of love, kindness and generosity. From the bottom of my heart, and on behalf of my wife Catrina and daughters Evie and Ellie, thank you so much.
Thank you, all, for the immense outpouring of support!
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.