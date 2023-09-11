Supporting the Sanchez Family

In August of 2023, we learned that our friend and colleague Dan Sanchez has Stage 4 lung cancer that has spread to his brain.

Dan wrote about his health and optimism here.

Our hearts go out to Dan, his wife Catrina, and their daughters Evie and Ellie during this time of enormous trial. We pray daily for Dan to recover his health and return even stronger to his family and career.

In order to support the Sanchez family during this time, we, his friends, are pooling our resources to provide some comfort for necessities such as food, transportation, medicine, and day care.

Dan is a fan of superheroes, Superman specifically.

"There's always a way. When the odds are impossible -- do the impossible." -Action Comics Vol 2. Issue #14

We are channeling Superman throughout this campaign to support Dan's recovery and his family's comfort.

Thank you for giving what you can to support the Sanchez family.