GenSend San Diego Mission!

Hey!!

I hope you’ve been doing well! I wanted to reach out and share something really important and exciting going on in my life.

This summer, I’ve been given the opportunity to go to San Diego through GenSend, where I’ll be serving alongside a church plant, building relationships, and sharing the gospel in the community. I’m really excited and a little nervous to see how God is going to grow me through this.

Honestly, getting here has been such a God story. A few months ago, I felt like the Lord was calling me to California, but I had no idea what that meant. I looked into different opportunities, jobs, camps, things in Oklahoma but nothing felt right. Then I went to Beach Reach, and during that week God really grew my heart for ministry. One night I felt led to respond to a call to ministry, even though I didn’t fully understand it yet.

That same night, I ended up in a conversation that led me to GenSend, and it was one of those moments where everything just clicked. It reminded me how faithful God is and how He really does guide our steps.

Right now, I’m working to raise $3,600 to cover my flight back, housing, meals, and ministry expenses for the summer.

If you feel led, I would love for you to partner with me:

• Prayers for boldness, growth, and the people I’ll meet

• Giving any amount truly helps more than you know

Also, I would genuinely love to serve you in return whether that’s house work, yard work, or anything you might need help with before I leave or after I get back!

No pressure at all I just wanted to share what God is doing and invite you to be a part of it if you’d like ?





My number is 405-317-1417. If you have any questions or have any work that you need me to do call or text me. Thank you so much for your support and encouragement it really means so much to me!!



