Missions Support

Taking every step out of comfortability, and outside of control, the Lord has put a strong desire in my heart for the nations of the earth, and for the least of these who are looking for belonging, for healing, and for wholeness, to be restored back to relationship through the Gospel, and reconciled into what the Kingdom of God truly is.





You giving into this is not just an external act of charity, but rather you are creating the path for this mission to happen, and for this to reach everywhere we go. Being backed by the support of others not only gives ample opportunity for reliance on the Lord, it also honors all those we meet and create relationship with in the nations - no one is paying us to reach out to others, neither is there a set agenda established, but simply love led by His spirit.

For someone who is in with YWAM Wollongong, your gift helps in these areas:

Staff housing and rent in Australia

Basic living expenses

Airfare and expenses for outreaches into other nations

Provision to bless others with (people, other outreach teams, etc.)





Thank you again for reading this! Reach out to me personally for any other questions you might have!