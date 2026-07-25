Blessing and Support for the Jones Family

Update May 4, 2026: Sam went home to be with his Lord and Savior.





Update: Sam's tests came back positive for cancer and has been placed on Hospice care.





As many of you know, Sam Jones was recently admitted to the hospital. During this difficult time, the family is facing not only medical challenges, but also the added burden of hospital bills, doctor expenses, travel costs, and caring for their family at home.

We have an opportunity to come alongside Sam, Kassie, and their family to offer both prayer and practical support. First and foremost, we ask for your prayers—for healing, strength, and peace while producing endurance, character, and hope.

For those who feel led to do more, any financial support would help in easing the strain and allow the family to focus on what matters most: Glorifying God while facing Sam’s condition and being together as a family.

Thank you for loving and supporting this dear family.