Samuel and Mercy's Mission Fund

Hello! We are Samuel (24 y.o.) and Mercy (20 y.o.) from Bulgaria. We met in 2020 and our passion for God attracted us to each other. Both of us are raised in pastors families and since children were always actively involved in ministry. When we became special friends we knew that our focus in life will continue to be to serve God and people. Our love story culminated in us saying “yes” to each other on August 1, 2022. As we were preparing for our family life, God spoke to us clearly that we should leave everything - our studies, work, family and country and commit our first year of marriage to missions. God’s leading became even more specific when He crossed our path with people from Norway who represent the world-known Christian organisation Youth with the Mission. The course was set - in September 2022 we will be starting their 6-months Discipleship Training School (DTS) in YWAMGrimerud, Norway which involves 3 months of theoretical studies and 3 months of practical missionary work in a country of God’s choice. During this time we will be seeking God’s direction for the second 6 months. We have accepted God’s call, but we need other people’s prayers and support. This step of faith includes pain in leaving everyone and everything familiar, fears of what’s ahead, financial uncertainties and much more. We invite you to become our prayer and financial partner, as we undertake this Quest with God.