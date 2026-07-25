Partner with Sam to serve in Israel!

Why I Volunteer in Israel with HaYovel

I believe that Israel is at the very heart of God’s promises and purposes in the world. Volunteering with HaYovel allows me to put hands and feet to that conviction by serving the land and the people of Israel in tangible ways. Every vine I prune, every fence I build, and every task I complete is part of restoring Zion and blessing the Jewish people. It’s not just work in the fields—it’s a way to stand with Israel, demonstrate love, and participate in the fulfillment of biblical prophecy.

How I Make a Difference

Through HaYovel, I get to directly support Jewish farmers who work tirelessly to cultivate the land. By helping with pruning, planting, harvesting, maintaining vineyards and fields, and assisting on cattle farms, I enable farmers to keep their operations productive and sustainable. Beyond the work itself, my presence communicates encouragement and solidarity—showing these farmers that they are not alone and that friends from the nations are standing with them. I also work to create opportunities for other Christians to share in this mission, building bridges of support and connection so that more people can support Israel in meaningful ways.

What You Can Do

I am committed to this mission, but I don't want to do it alone. To continue serving in Israel, I need faithful partners who will stand with me through monthly financial support. Your partnership helps cover my living costs, transportation, and basic needs while I am volunteering full-time. When you give, you’re not just supporting me—you are becoming part of the mission of restoring Zion and blessing Israel. Together, we can make a lasting impact that goes far beyond what I could accomplish on my own.



