Support the Samouni Family

Goal:

 USD $100,000

Raised:

 USD $8,285

Campaign created by Marcus Dandrea

Campaign funds will be received by Marcus Dandrea

Support the Samouni Family

The Samouni Family has experienced unconscionable loss and heartache from the ongoing conflict in Palestine including losing 30 members of their family.

Your support will go to food and items for basic needs for the Samouni Family, as well as getting members of their family the tools they need for them to earn money and support their children who are in danger every single day.  

The unemployment rate in Palestine has been assessed as the highest in the world and most Palestinians rely on resources from outside of Palestine to survive.  We will use the funds to help the Samouni Family survive, as well as create ways for them to generate income.

Recent Donations
Show:
Leonie
$ 9.00 USD
23 days ago

Sending love and prayers 🙏

Leonie
$ 9.00 USD
1 month ago

Sending love and prayers 🙏

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

FreePalestine
$ 250.00 USD
2 months ago

Watching Ken now on TheMuslimMum. So much info coming out. Love & best wishes to all brave Pals in Gaza. Stay strong! 💛🙏

Roger Baker
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

William Mckinney
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

Leonie
$ 9.00 USD
2 months ago

Sending love and prayers 🙏

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
2 months ago

Leonie
$ 9.00 USD
3 months ago

Sending love and prayers 🙏

Leonie
$ 9.00 USD
4 months ago

Sending love and prayers 🙏

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
4 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
5 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 191.00 USD
6 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 150.00 USD
7 months ago

Kathleen M
$ 100.00 USD
7 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
8 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
8 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
8 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
9 months ago

Zakat

Damian
$ 20.00 USD
9 months ago

free palestine. stop the genocide. stop INHUMANITY.

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo