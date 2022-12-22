Support the Samouni Family

The Samouni Family has experienced unconscionable loss and heartache from the ongoing conflict in Palestine including losing 30 members of their family.

Your support will go to food and items for basic needs for the Samouni Family, as well as getting members of their family the tools they need for them to earn money and support their children who are in danger every single day.

The unemployment rate in Palestine has been assessed as the highest in the world and most Palestinians rely on resources from outside of Palestine to survive. We will use the funds to help the Samouni Family survive, as well as create ways for them to generate income.