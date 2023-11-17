Support Short Film Production

Have you thought about supporting the creation of a short film?

When you support creatives, stories and art, you are empowering Christian women like me to continue our calling in the Arts, Film & Television Sector.

You generous donation will support the following:

1. Post production - Editing and Colour Grade of my short film 'The Remains of Yesterday'.

2. Budget to submit 'Remains of Yesterday' to short film festivals.

3. Production Support - to pay cast and crew for my next Western Film shoot booked in Jan!

4. Upgrade of technology - Computer and hardware to store and support my film files, video editing and design software.

Join me in my passion to create, collaborate & tell stories which are emotive, engaging and beautiful.