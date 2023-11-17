Support Short Film Production

Goal:
AUD $15,000
Raised:
AUD $2,042
Campaign funds will be received by Samara Cannan
Have you thought about supporting the creation of a short film?
When you support creatives, stories and art, you are empowering Christian women like me to continue our calling in the Arts, Film & Television Sector.
You generous donation will support the following:
1. Post production - Editing and Colour Grade of my short film 'The Remains of Yesterday'.
2. Budget to submit 'Remains of Yesterday' to short film festivals.
3. Production Support - to pay cast and crew for my next Western Film shoot booked in Jan!
4. Upgrade of technology - Computer and hardware to store and support my film files, video editing and design software.
Join me in my passion to create, collaborate & tell stories which are emotive, engaging and beautiful.
Congratulations !! Gail xx
Hi Samara, finally got to donate something!!
I’m loving watching you shine Sal So much pride for you!!!
God bless
I’m donating a little to creative campaigns because my GiveSendGo book campaign ARTING WITH GOD is about inspiring people to hang out with God by Arting and I’m excited to contribute to passionate people who are doing just that.
Blessings Samara x
Wishing you all the best xo
Huge project - your almost there , keep up the great work
So good Samara. 👏🏼
Let's go!
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.