Support Short Film Production

Have you thought about supporting the creation of a short film?

When you support creatives, stories and art, you are empowering Christian women like me to continue our calling in the Arts, Film & Television Sector.

You generous donation will support the following:

1. Post production - Editing and Colour Grade of my short film 'The Remains of Yesterday'.

2. Budget to submit 'Remains of Yesterday' to short film festivals.

3. Production Support - to pay cast and crew for my next Western Film shoot booked in Jan!

4. Upgrade of technology - Computer and hardware to store and support my film files, video editing and design software.

Join me in my passion to create, collaborate & tell stories which are emotive, engaging and beautiful.

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 30.00 AUD
3 months ago

Congratulations !! Gail xx

Friend
$ 30.00 AUD
3 months ago

Hi Samara, finally got to donate something!!

Anon
$ 50.00 AUD
4 months ago

I’m loving watching you shine Sal So much pride for you!!!

Vartika Mahajan
$ 10.00 AUD
5 months ago

God bless

Sebastian Vale
$ 7.00 AUD
5 months ago

I’m donating a little to creative campaigns because my GiveSendGo book campaign ARTING WITH GOD is about inspiring people to hang out with God by Arting and I’m excited to contribute to passionate people who are doing just that.

Perri
$ 100.00 AUD
6 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 AUD
6 months ago

Lyn Cleverly
$ 50.00 AUD
9 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 AUD
9 months ago

Blessings Samara x

Marlene Walsh
$ 30.00 AUD
9 months ago

Kasey m
$ 50.00 AUD
10 months ago

Kerry Knight
$ 40.00 AUD
10 months ago

Kerri Sugitha
$ 40.00 AUD
10 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 AUD
10 months ago

Jo Hathway
$ 30.00 AUD
10 months ago

Wishing you all the best xo

Adam R
$ 75.00 AUD
11 months ago

Huge project - your almost there , keep up the great work

Luke Naividi
$ 30.00 AUD
11 months ago

A worthy cause !
$ 50.00 AUD
11 months ago

Katie M
$ 50.00 AUD
11 months ago

So good Samara. 👏🏼

Private
$ 100.00 AUD
11 months ago

Let's go!

