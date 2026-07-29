Sam Maurer Gone to Soon

On May 30th, 2026 My sister lost her husband Sam Maurer and father to her children. He was a great father to his 5 children biological daughters, Abby and Sami Maurer, stepfather to Robert, Mallorie and Kyler. He was a loving husband to my sister Jenna for 16+ years. As a brother in law, he was a typical brother giving crap when and where it was needed. lol.... He will be extremely missed by everyone. From family, friends and coworkers he was adored and loved by all.

This has completely turned their whole world upside down. Between the financials, day to day stresses and pure heartbreak she has been left to figure everything out. They did not have anything planned or set up for an event like this. It was purely unexpected. The cost of his cremation is about $5k, and just to try and keep her up-float for awhile she needs extra for expenses, rent, utilities, food and so on. Anything is very much appreciated. To see my nieces and nephews along with my sister go through so much pain, I am reaching out on her behalf to try help them.

Again, we thank you in advance and appreciate anything that is sent her way. May God hold them near in his warm and calming arms as they go through this trying time.