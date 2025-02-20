Help Sam Ikin fight a rare and aggressive cancer

Goal:
AUD $60,000
Raised:
AUD $8,188
Hi, we’re Sam, Angela, and our three boys—Bobby (14), Teddy (11), and Roy (3). Last June, our world turned upside down. After changing lifestyle and losing a fair bit of weight, Sam found a lump in his neck. Doctors initially thought it was benign, but tests revealed stage four poorly differentiated thyroid cancer—a rare and aggressive type that’s already spread to his lungs and hip.
Here’s the tough part: our local oncologist says there’s no conventional treatment available in Australia at this stage.
But there is hope.
After researching tirelessly, we’ve found there are private clinics offering specialised treatment that could give Sam a fighting chance. Time is critical, and we’re ready to act fast—but we can’t do it alone.
The treatment, travel, accommodation and related costs total more than $100,000 AUD. As a family, we’ve always believed in hard work and resilience, but this is beyond what we can manage. Flights alone could cost tens of thousands, and that’s before the medical bills. That’s why we’re turning to you—our friends, family, and kind strangers—through GiveSendGo.
Every dollar brings us closer to getting Sam the care he needs to keep being the dad Bobby, Teddy, and Roy deserve. Whether it’s $5, $50, or just sharing this campaign, your support means the world. We’re fighting for more time together—will you fight with us?
Thank you from the bottom of our hearts,
Angela, Bobby, Teddy, Roy and Sam
Hope this helps
Good luck Sambo. We are behind you X
Good Luck Mate - Go Get It!! TommyJR
Sending you love and strength.
Sam, I'm so sorry to hear this news. Wishing you strength and all the best in overcoming this.
Good luck Sam, keep fighting. X
Lets get ready for another fight mate!We will get there.
Keep fighting Sam, we are all behind you 100% of the way to get a better outcome than what Tassie can provide for you and your family 🤍 go and kick cancers matey! 🤞
Wish I could give more. I hope this helps mate.
I will definitely give/get more! Hopefully more than enough. KEEP FIGHTING BROTHER ❤️
