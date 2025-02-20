Help Sam Ikin fight a rare and aggressive cancer

Hi, we’re Sam, Angela, and our three boys—Bobby (14), Teddy (11), and Roy (3). Last June, our world turned upside down. After changing lifestyle and losing a fair bit of weight, Sam found a lump in his neck. Doctors initially thought it was benign, but tests revealed stage four poorly differentiated thyroid cancer—a rare and aggressive type that’s already spread to his lungs and hip.

Here’s the tough part: our local oncologist says there’s no conventional treatment available in Australia at this stage.

But there is hope.

After researching tirelessly, we’ve found there are private clinics offering specialised treatment that could give Sam a fighting chance. Time is critical, and we’re ready to act fast—but we can’t do it alone.

The treatment, travel, accommodation and related costs total more than $100,000 AUD. As a family, we’ve always believed in hard work and resilience, but this is beyond what we can manage. Flights alone could cost tens of thousands, and that’s before the medical bills. That’s why we’re turning to you—our friends, family, and kind strangers—through GiveSendGo.

Every dollar brings us closer to getting Sam the care he needs to keep being the dad Bobby, Teddy, and Roy deserve. Whether it’s $5, $50, or just sharing this campaign, your support means the world. We’re fighting for more time together—will you fight with us?

Thank you from the bottom of our hearts,

Angela, Bobby, Teddy, Roy and Sam