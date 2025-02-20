Campaign Image

Help Sam Ikin fight a rare and aggressive cancer

Hi, we’re Sam, Angela, and our three boys—Bobby (14), Teddy (11), and Roy (3). Last June, our world turned upside down. After changing lifestyle and losing a fair bit of weight, Sam found a lump in his neck. Doctors initially thought it was benign, but tests revealed stage four poorly differentiated thyroid cancer—a rare and aggressive type that’s already spread to his lungs and hip.

Here’s the tough part: our local oncologist says there’s no conventional treatment available in Australia at this stage.

But there is hope.

After researching tirelessly, we’ve found there are private clinics offering specialised treatment that could give Sam a fighting chance. Time is critical, and we’re ready to act fast—but we can’t do it alone.

The treatment, travel, accommodation and related costs total more than $100,000 AUD. As a family, we’ve always believed in hard work and resilience, but this is beyond what we can manage. Flights alone could cost tens of thousands, and that’s before the medical bills. That’s why we’re turning to you—our friends, family, and kind strangers—through GiveSendGo.

Every dollar brings us closer to getting Sam the care he needs to keep being the dad Bobby, Teddy, and Roy deserve. Whether it’s $5, $50, or just sharing this campaign, your support means the world. We’re fighting for more time together—will you fight with us?

Thank you from the bottom of our hearts,

Angela, Bobby, Teddy, Roy and Sam

Recent Donations
Jean Rex and Stewy
$ 700.00 AUD
11 minutes ago

Madigan
$ 50.00 AUD
13 minutes ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 1000.00 AUD
13 minutes ago

Hope this helps

Tracey
$ 500.00 AUD
15 minutes ago

Good luck Sambo. We are behind you X

Angus
$ 5000.00 AUD
17 minutes ago

Nicole Goodman
$ 50.00 AUD
20 minutes ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 AUD
25 minutes ago

Good Luck Mate - Go Get It!! TommyJR

Pamela Murray
$ 20.00 AUD
33 minutes ago

Michael Bennett
$ 50.00 AUD
42 minutes ago

Miriam G
$ 100.00 AUD
45 minutes ago

Sending you love and strength.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 AUD
57 minutes ago

Sally Murfet
$ 100.00 AUD
1 hour ago

Sam, I'm so sorry to hear this news. Wishing you strength and all the best in overcoming this.

Suzanne Ikin
$ 200.00 AUD
1 hour ago

Good luck Sam, keep fighting. X

Edo
$ 50.00 AUD
1 hour ago

Lets get ready for another fight mate!We will get there.

John Goddard
$ 150.00 AUD
1 hour ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 AUD
1 hour ago

Kate Crawford
$ 50.00 AUD
1 hour ago

Keep fighting Sam, we are all behind you 100% of the way to get a better outcome than what Tassie can provide for you and your family 🤍 go and kick cancers matey! 🤞

Matt Smith
$ 50.00 AUD
1 hour ago

Wish I could give more. I hope this helps mate.

Ozzie Rocka
$ 8.00 AUD
2 hours ago

I will definitely give/get more! Hopefully more than enough. KEEP FIGHTING BROTHER ❤️

