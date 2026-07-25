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Sam and Adriana go to Brazil! 🇧🇷

Goal£8,000 GBP
Raised£3,437 GBP

Fundraiser created bySamuel Twine

Fundraiser funds will be received by Samuel Twine

Sam and Adriana go to Brazil! 🇧🇷

This Summer, we will be spending 7 weeks training and working as missionaries in Rio, Brazil with Iris Global and their Harvest School of Mission, from the 4th July - 22nd August. Crazily, we are actually starting this mission on the day we were meant to get married but God had something else in store for us first which turned out to be this!


Iris Global was set up by Heidi and Rolland Baker who are incredible people of God and who have been the hands and feet of Jesus for many years working in several places like Hong Kong, London, Mozambique and around the world establishing churches, schools, community centres, caring for all people, for the sake of Jesus and His people.


We will be spending 4 weeks being with established missionaries in the Iris Base of Rio! We will be learning all about deeper encounter with the Lord, friendship with the Holy Spirit, as well as working within community projects. And then 3 weeks on the mission fields in Rio working closely with the locals, and living out the Gospel of Jesus.


We would be so honoured and blessed if you could support us financially. Money will be going to our flights (which the world cup has made really expensive), food, resources and funding the wonderful ministers we will be learning from.


We love you, Jesus loves you more!

Sam and Adri!


“The Spirit of the Sovereign Lord is on me, because the Lord has anointed me to proclaim good news to the poor. He has sent me to bind up the brokenhearted, to proclaim freedom for the captives and release from darkness for the prisoners, to proclaim the year of the Lord’s favor and the day of vengeance of our God, to comfort all who mourn, and provide for those who grieve in Zion— to bestow on them a crown of beauty instead of ashes, the oil of joy instead of mourning, and a garment of praise instead of a spirit of despair. They will be called oaks of righteousness, a planting of the Lord for the display of his splendor.”

‭‭Isaiah‬ ‭61‬:‭1‬-‭3

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