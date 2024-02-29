Campaign Image

Walk a Thon NYS by Sons of the American Legion

Goal:

 USD $3,000

Raised:

 USD $1,350

Campaign created by Anthony Cannella

Campaign funds will be received by Sons of The American Legion Squadron 833 Smithtown New York

"They Marched for us...

Lets walk for them"

Sponsored by The Sons of the American Legion and American Legion Auxiliary

Please Support the NYS VA Medical Center Homeless Programs & NYS Veteran Homes and Hope for the Warriors. Programs operated in partnership for 16 years by the Sons of The American Legion and The American Legion Auxiliary

Homeless Veterans are sometimes found living in wooded areas, in cars, under bridges. Some locations, such as abandoned buildings, can pose physical dangers for outreach staff and volunteers. Assisting homeless veterans to find suitable, permanent housing and the support services necessary to help them remain self-sufficient is a number one priority of the VA.

There are 4 NYS Veteran Homes operated by the NYS Department of Health and 1 operated by the State University of New York. They are skilled Nursing Homes that provide quality care to all eligible veterans and their eligible dependents in need of skilled nursing care and rehabilitative services.

The Sons of The American Legion and American Legion Auxiliary of New York, are proud to announce their partnership in the 2023 annual Walk-A-Thon to raise money for these homeless warriors programs. Kick off for the Walk-A-Thon this year is March 1st, 2024.

The focus this year is:

SAL: NYS VA Medical Center Homeless Programs & NYS Veterans Homes

ALA: Hope For The Warriors

  • Hope For The Warriors has advocated restoring a foundation of Stability, Strength, and Community for military families since 2006 by building on:
    • Stability
      • Financial Wellness
      • Career & Education
    • Strength
      • Physical Wellness
      • Emotional Wellness
    • Community

      • Connection & Belonging
      • Social Support

Please help us honor our vets with your $5, $10 or greater donation no later than June 12, 2024

End Date: June 12, 2024 

