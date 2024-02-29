Walk a Thon NYS by Sons of the American Legion

Goal:
USD $3,000
Raised:
USD $1,350
Campaign funds will be received by Sons of The American Legion Squadron 833 Smithtown New York
Sponsored by The Sons of the American Legion and American Legion Auxiliary
Please Support the NYS VA Medical Center Homeless Programs & NYS Veteran Homes and Hope for the Warriors. Programs operated in partnership for 16 years by the Sons of The American Legion and The American Legion Auxiliary
Homeless Veterans are sometimes found living in wooded areas, in cars, under bridges. Some locations, such as abandoned buildings, can pose physical dangers for outreach staff and volunteers. Assisting homeless veterans to find suitable, permanent housing and the support services necessary to help them remain self-sufficient is a number one priority of the VA.
There are 4 NYS Veteran Homes operated by the NYS Department of Health and 1 operated by the State University of New York. They are skilled Nursing Homes that provide quality care to all eligible veterans and their eligible dependents in need of skilled nursing care and rehabilitative services.
The Sons of The American Legion and American Legion Auxiliary of New York, are proud to announce their partnership in the 2023 annual Walk-A-Thon to raise money for these homeless warriors programs. Kick off for the Walk-A-Thon this year is March 1st, 2024.
The focus this year is:
SAL: NYS VA Medical Center Homeless Programs & NYS Veterans Homes
ALA: Hope For The Warriors
for all Veterans
In memory of my Father who survived the Battan Death March and as a POW in Japan.
Veterans First!
God watch over our troops and veterans
