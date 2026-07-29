Salena & daughters

I am a single mom of 3 children. My children and I live at a single mother housing program. I am required to attend college and focus on schooling while I am here and I’m not required to work, so I don’t have any income. I just finished school and received my bachelors degree, but I haven’t found a job yet and I’m required to work full time the next 6 months while I’m here before I go out on my own again with my children. We don’t have a vehicle, so it’s hard getting around and it will be difficult finding a ride to and from work. I am requesting help so I can buy a vehicle for my family. Anything and everything is greatly appreciated… Thank you