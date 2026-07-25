Salena BSSM

Hi guys! I’m raising funds for me to be able to attend Bethel Supernatural School of Ministry in Redding California from the fall of 2026 to the summer of 2027. I’m working full time as a nanny and this will hopefully be enough to pay for tuition. I need help with raising money to pay for the living expenses of living in California for the next 9 months. In order to apply for a visa I have to provide proof of funds that I’m able to live in the US. This proof of funds is $14,000. Any help would be appreciated! Thank you for reading this and for considering sowing into this next season of my life! Whether you give or not, I am so appreciative of your time and support. To God be the glory❤️.