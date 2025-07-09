Salem for Katie

Hello my name is Rebecca and I am the mother of two beautiful daughters Stephanie and Katherine (Katie),since the girls were little we all shared a love all things spooky,scary and Halloween,we would spend countless hours watching horror and Halloween movies one of our favorites being Hocus Pocus Katie even named her cat Binx. We would regularly talk about going to Salem Massachusetts when the girls were older. Well this is the year,Stephanie wants to go for her 40th birthday the end of September sadly Katie won’t be able to make it because on December 14th 2022 our world changed forever when Katie was killed by a drunk driver just 4 days after her 32nd birthday that birthday was the last time I ever heard her voice her last words being I love you Mom thanks for having me. Katie lived out of state, and because of the circumstances of the accident, it took two days for us to find out she was gone. We never got to say goodbye. She was full of life, dreams, and plans for the future. One of those dreams was a trip to Salem Massachusetts, a place she her sister Stephanie and I had wanted to visit since they were young. We talked about it often, imagining the memories we would make together.





Now, I want to honor Katie's memory by taking that trip with Stephanie and scattering her ashes in Salem, a place that meant so much to her. This journey would be a way for us to say goodbye and give Katie the tribute she deserves. Unfortunately, with everything that has happened funds are tight and I have used my savings on bringing Katie home,a trip to Arizona for the trial and Katie’s celebration of life, I can't do this on my own. It’s only a two day trip and I am looking for help with airfare and lodging.





If you feel moved to help, your support would mean the world to me and my family. Even the smallest contribution will help us fulfill this final wish for Katie. Thank you for reading our story and for any kindness you can share.



