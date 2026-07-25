Saint Ignatius Institute 50th Reunion

Hello Friends!

Everyone is cordially invited to attend the 50th Anniversary of the founding of the “Saint Ignatius Institute” (SII) at the University of San Francisco on August 15, 2026.





Thank you to all those who donated previously to help offset the huge costs for the 50th SII Reunion. It is most appreciated by everyone and has enabled us to charge less per person for the tickets than we would have been able to do so without your kind assistance! All Priests and Religious will be gratis.

EVENT DETAILS:

Date:

Saturday, August 15, 2026

Location: ​

Cathedral of St. Mary of the Assumption,

1111 Gough St, San Francisco, CA 94109

Time: ​11:00am – 5:00pm

Holy Hour, Mass, Luncheon Reception, Program, Professional Photographs, and Time for Visiting.

PAYMENT / DONATION DETAILS:

Since we didn’t raise enough overall funds, Give, Send, Go has kindly agreed to let us continue to use their platform to pay for the Reunion donation tickets. We are very grateful for their assistance!





A separate checking account was set up for the “SII 50th Reunion” which is under my name and will be closed after the SII Reunion event when everything has been paid out, and the funds have all cleared.





The cost per adult for the SII Reunion is $130.00 per donation ticket.

The cost per child for the SII Reunion (age 12 and under) will be $52.00 per donation ticket. When making your payment / donation, please mark down in the Notations section: Number of Adult and Child tickets that you are getting and your name.

Give, Send, Go does charge third party administrative fees for the processing of each payment. When you pay for your Reunion donation tickets, please do not pay the extra fees or tips to them. I have added the extra processing fees to the total price of the tickets which comes out to just under $5 for the adult ticket, and $2 for the child ticket.

THE LAST DAY TO REGISTER AND PAY FOR THE REUNION EVENT WILL BE JULY 31, 2026. Due to the nature of the event and all the catering needs, no one will be allowed to sign up or pay at the door on the day of the event. Also, people will not be allowed to drop by and hang out and visit with people. You must have signed up, etc.

Also, there will be a full buffet with various options for people’s dietary restrictions. PLEASE NOTE: we are not responsible for any allergic reactions. Also, should you cancel your RSVP after you have paid for your donation ticket, we will not be able to issue reimbursements due to having to pay the Caterers, and all the many fees beforehand. Thank you for your understanding regarding these matters!





As we are not an organization or non-profit, donation / payments are not tax-deductible. “In order to be deductible, the funds have to be given to an entity approved by the IRS as a tax-exempt charity.”





If there are any leftover funds after the Reunion event, they will be divided equally and given as donations in honor of the Carmelite Nuns of Cristo Rey Monastery, Ignatius Press, and the Gospel of Life Disciples.

If you have any questions, please contact me at: 50thsiireunion@gmail.com

Look forward to seeing you and celebrating this very momentous occasion with you all!

God bless you all!

Ms. Lisa Hamrick, OP