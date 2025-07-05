Andrea Henderson's Cancer Journey

Goal:
USD $40,000
Raised:
USD $10,625
Campaign funds will be received by Samuel Henderson
In the fall of 2023 Andrea was diagnosed with breast cancer and in the spring of 2024 the cancer was discovered to have metastasized to the bones. Andrea and Sam pursued an integrative treatment plan with a cancer hospital in Tijuana Mexico and a holistic clinic in Minnesota.
After the first year of treatment, January of 2025, Andrea's tests showed a significant reduction in the cancer and this was very encouraging.
Sadly this was short lived as through the spring of 2025 Andrea began to experience significant back pain and the PET scan in May showed a significant increase in cancer in Andrea's lower back and hip. The scan also revealed that her L5 spine bone had compressed due to being weakened by the cancer.
In light of this turn of events and after consulting with their care team Sam and Andrea have decided to go to a treatment center in Phoenix, Arizona that has a broader variety of testing and treatment options.
Sam and Andrea are yet unsure as to how long the treatment will be in Arizona but it could be 3 months or more. During this time they will be providing there own housing, food and transportation plus any unforeseen expenses that may come up. So far there insurance/cost sharing through Samaritan Ministries has been sufficient for our medical expenses. However we are nearing the limit of the coverage they provide.
This giving campaign has been set up in order to facilitate those who feel led of the Lord to give to the needs of Sam and Andrea Henderson during this time of Andrea's medical treatments for Breast Cancer.
Sam and Andrea extend their deepest gratitude both to God, and to their friends and loved ones, for your support in their time of need. Please keep Andrea and Sam in your prayers as they continue to walk this journey together.
July 5th, 2025
Happy Independence day!
Andrea is two weeks into the infusion schedule. So far she has been tolerating everything well.
We have been grateful to friends for letting us stay at their winter home free of charge. However, it is located over an hour from the clinic and so we decided to move to an apartment closer to where we will be spending most of our time. The Lord provided a good place and the funding so we are moving this weekend!
Another answer to prayer this week is that we were able to talk with the radiologists about the cancer in the hip and spine. They were very helpful in explaining our options so we feel able to make good decisions for what needs to be prioritized. We will be able to schedule these procedures soon.
June 28th, 2025
We arrived in Arizona on Sunday, June 15th, and have been very busy ever since. Our initial appointments with the Drs went well and we were able to get some possible answers about why the cancer has been getting worse and the Drs also suggested some treatments for the bone damage.
One of the hiccups in our trip was that our air conditioning went out on our car. Thankfully we were able to have the car looked at and got a rental car for the week. The repair took a bit longer as the compressor had to be replaced. We got the car back but the AC went out again a day later, the work was under warranty and thankfully was just a bad o-ring, easily replaced. It works great now!
Andrea started preliminary infusions this week, nutrients, detoxing and immune boosting therapies, with no side effects to speak of. Next week she'll be getting a low dose IPT chemo infusion with supporting therapies. The selected chemo drugs have been chosen based on testing of Andrea's actual tumor cells for effectiveness.
Andrea and I are overwhelmed by the generosity of so many people. Thank you for the many gifts, kind words and prayers.
Please Pray:
- That there would be no more issues with our car.
- Wisdom for us and the Doctors as we navigate the various cancer treatments. And that we can talk to the department soon that deals with the back treatments.
-That Sam would be able to juggle working remotely with taking Andrea to appointments.
-That Andrea will respond well to the personalized chemo.
June 8th, 2025
Andrea's latest P.E.T Scan shows that that some of the areas that were clear of cancer on the January P.E.T. Scan now have cancer in them again. Particularly in her lower back and hip, the damage to the bones is serious and is effecting her ability to walk.
We have been lead to pursue additional medical help. After much council and prayer we have decided to go to Envita Medical Center in Phoenix Arizona.
This center provides individualized testing and treatment options for the cancer and multiple options for addressing the bone damage.
We are yet unsure as to how long the treatment will be in Arizona but it could be 3 months or more. During this time we will be providing our own housing, food and transportation plus any unforeseen expenses that may come up. So far our insurance/cost sharing through Samaritan Ministries has been sufficient for our medical expenses. However we are nearing the limit of the coverage they provide.
I, Sam, will be able to work remotely at least some of the time which is a great blessing.
Prayer Requests -
- Wisdom for the Doctors
- Safety for Sam & Andrea as they travel down to Arizona June 13-15th
- Healing and Wisdom for Treating Andrea's spine and hip.
