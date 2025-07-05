Andrea Henderson's Cancer Journey

In the fall of 2023 Andrea was diagnosed with breast cancer and in the spring of 2024 the cancer was discovered to have metastasized to the bones. Andrea and Sam pursued an integrative treatment plan with a cancer hospital in Tijuana Mexico and a holistic clinic in Minnesota.

After the first year of treatment, January of 2025, Andrea's tests showed a significant reduction in the cancer and this was very encouraging.

Sadly this was short lived as through the spring of 2025 Andrea began to experience significant back pain and the PET scan in May showed a significant increase in cancer in Andrea's lower back and hip. The scan also revealed that her L5 spine bone had compressed due to being weakened by the cancer.

In light of this turn of events and after consulting with their care team Sam and Andrea have decided to go to a treatment center in Phoenix, Arizona that has a broader variety of testing and treatment options.

Sam and Andrea are yet unsure as to how long the treatment will be in Arizona but it could be 3 months or more. During this time they will be providing there own housing, food and transportation plus any unforeseen expenses that may come up. So far there insurance/cost sharing through Samaritan Ministries has been sufficient for our medical expenses. However we are nearing the limit of the coverage they provide.

This giving campaign has been set up in order to facilitate those who feel led of the Lord to give to the needs of Sam and Andrea Henderson during this time of Andrea's medical treatments for Breast Cancer.

Sam and Andrea extend their deepest gratitude both to God, and to their friends and loved ones, for your support in their time of need. Please keep Andrea and Sam in your prayers as they continue to walk this journey together.