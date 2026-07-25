Safety for Family

Hello we are a family of 5. We have struggled with getting a vehicle. Everytime we get one something goes wrong one needs a transmission the other needs a engine. Currently the one we have is illegal for my family it only has seat belts for 4 people. Now I know this is trivial but we have no where else to turn. We believe the Lord will provide but im asking as brothers and sisters of faith for help. My wife and I work hard for what we have but this area we can not seem to get any reprieve in. Everytime we are able to save money up we have to pay for the car we have now. Anything will help and I will keep praying for provision. Thank yall again.