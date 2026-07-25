Help Tina and Jimmy Find a Safe Place to Heal

Help Tina & Jimmy Find a Safe Place to Heal





After doing everything they could to save their home, they have reached the heartbreaking decision to let it go.





The house has severe problems, including repeated water intrusion, moisture, mold concerns, old ungrounded electrical wiring, and other conditions that have made it impossible for them to live there safely.





She and her son both live with complex medical conditions that make their environment especially important.





Instead of getting healthier, their health has continued to decline while living in unhealthy housing.





They're asking for help so they can move into safe, healthy housing and begin rebuilding their lives.





Donations will help cover moving expenses, temporary housing if needed, deposits, and the costs of finding a clean, safe place to live where they can focus on healing.





If you aren't able to donate, sharing our fundraiser with your friends and family would mean the world to them.





Thank you for your kindness, your prayers, and your support during this incredibly difficult time. — Tina & Jimmy