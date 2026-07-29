Rebuilding Hope, A Family's Recovery

I can still feel the despair in my stomach that followed the violent shaking of the earth. It was a shock, pure and simple. Our little haven in Tagum city, where we've built so many memories with our 5 rescued pets, 2 cats and 3 dogs—was shaken to its core during the devastating 7.5 and 6.7 earthquakes in Davao Oriental this past October 10.

While our house was spared from total devastation, our modest savings were quickly dwindling as we spent on essentials and repairs. Making ends meet has proven difficult in the weeks since.

I believe in miracles, especially when they're powered by community support. That's why I'm reaching out today, to invite you into our story. Your contribution could be a lifeline during these trying times. Whether it’s a few hundred pesos or an encouraging message of solidarity, every bit helps us rebuild the walls that keep our hearts safe.







