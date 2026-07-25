Safe Haven Sanctuary A Place of Refuge

🐾 Safe Haven Sanctuary — A Place of Rescue, Refuge, and Redemption

Every day at Safe Haven Sanctuary is a walk of faith.

Founded by Holly Eve Genovese, a former nurse whose compassion now flows toward the abandoned, injured, and forgotten animals of rural South Carolina, this sanctuary is more than a shelter—it’s a sacred space where creatures find healing, safety, and love.

From kittens rescued from roadside danger to deer spared by divine timing, every life here matters. And every day brings new needs: food, medical care, fencing, shelter repairs, and the quiet hope that someone will help carry the load.

God has provided again and again—through prayer, through people, through miracles. But the needs remain constant, and the resources are often stretched thin.

If you feel led to support this mission, your gift will help feed the hungry, heal the wounded, and protect the vulnerable. Whether it’s $5 or $50, every donation is a blessing. And if you’re unable to give, your prayers are deeply appreciated.

Safe Haven Sanctuary is a place where love lives, and miracles happen. Thank you for being part of this journey.



