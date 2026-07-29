Safehaven4son

I'm reaching out because I'm facing an urgent situation with my two-year-old son. We’re on the brink of becoming homeless again, and I'm determined to find a stable solution. After exhausting every resource, I've turned here as one of my last options. It's incredibly difficult to ask, but I need help to keep us safe and secure a roof over our heads.

We had a place to stay in San Antonio, but due to unforeseen circumstances, it fell through. I’ve been working tirelessly to find a new home, but every door seems to close just as quickly as it opens. Balancing work and childcare makes it even more challenging. The funds will help us pay for a deposit and first month's rent, easing us into a more stable living situation.

Time is of the essence because shelter options are limited. Our current temporary solution won't last much longer, and I fear what it means for my son if we have to go back into a shelter. The stability of a home isn’t just a necessity for me—it's crucial for him. He deserves a safe space to grow and thrive, and I’m committed to doing everything I can to make that happen.

With your support, I can secure a home and provide a sense of normalcy that my son desperately needs. Each passing day brings us closer to that unimaginable situation, and your assistance could prevent our return to instability. Thank you for considering helping us find a permanent place to call home