Moving David and Marie Wood and family to safety

In January 2026, dawagandists tried to stop David Wood's ongoing work to expose the deceptions of Islam by posting pictures of his wife Marie Wood and their children and encouraging their followers to go after them. They've offered financial rewards to get rid of David. They have posted personal information about their home address and phone numbers along with identifying photos such as threatening videos showing pictures of Marie with gun shots playing in the background. Because of this, David and Marie are going to have to move their family to a new location and upgrade their security measures. This fundraiser is to help them cover the costs of finding a new home in an undisclosed location, consulting with security experts, and making the necessary home modifications. Please consider donating if you can and keep the family in your prayers.