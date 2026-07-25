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Safe Vehicle for Morgan and her Kids

Goal$10,000 USD
Raised$750 USD

Fundraiser created byJessi Colclasure

Fundraiser funds will be received by Jessi Colclasure

Safe Vehicle for Morgan and her Kids

Hi! I'm Morgan's big sis, Jessi. I'm sharing this fundraiser with you to invite you to be a part of loving and giving to Morgan and her 4 kiddos in a way they desperately need right now - a safe vehicle to get where they need to be.


Their life has changed drastically in the last year, as they navigate divorce and all the many painful challenges that have come with it. Morgan is finding her way, from being a full time stay at home mama, to diving into school to become an amazing nail tech, building up her clientele (which takes time), to searching and praying for other jobs to make ends meet. One of the MANY challenges she's been facing is losing a vehicle. She currently has nothing, and must find one as soon as possible to be able to keep working.


As I was praying the other day, asking the Lord what He wanted to do about this particular need, He responded with, "ASK, and I will put it in people's hearts to give!" It was so clear in my spirit, yet I still hesitated and questioned because she or I have never done anything like this. Yet when I asked Him for confirmation, He gave it multiple times in the same day. So here I am, trusting that God has something GOOD in store for my sister, nieces, and nephews, in the form of a safe vehicle. And I'm excited to invite you in to be a part of their story in God. He tells us not to worry about tomorrow, for He is our heavenly FATHER who knows what we need before we even know we need it! Hallelujah! Amen!


I set the goal for $10,000. Every bit will go toward us buying her a safe, reliable, used vehicle.


Thank you for any amount you give with a joyful heart. I am rejoicing already for the way I know the Lord is gonna show up and blow Morgan and the kids away. He cares about each of us this way. I pray that whatever you give, it would be multiplied back to you 100 fold! AMEN.

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