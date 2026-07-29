Safe travels

This Fund is to help keep my family in our home, we are 3 people who share one car, and makes traversing to work hard, my mother is in her 50s as a nurse and I and the other family member only work minimum wage





Even with our combined income nothing is left, I alone pay $1,000 just in rent, not including other things, and I will maybe get paid a little less than that.





Unfortunately our jobs have been putting us under stress as we may have to call out as there won’t be a way for us to get there potentially making it to where we are scheduled less or even our positions will be terminated, ride sharing is pricey and we don’t have any alternatives as we live in a hazardous environment for pedestrians





All I ask is for a little help so we can stay off the streets, we can’t afford to live, but if we can afford a down, and go from there, then we can live our lives significantly easier.





To anyone even thinking about donating, I thank you a thousand times in advance.







