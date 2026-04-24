Safe Space for Autistic Daughter

As a single mom, asking for help is one of the hardest things I've ever done. But today I'm asking because my daughter needs something I simply cannot provide on my own.

My daughter is severely autistic and nonverbal. When she experiences an extreme meltdown, she isn't being defiant or trying to misbehave. She is completely overwhelmed, and during these episodes she can unintentionally hurt herself by hitting walls, throwing herself onto the floor, or striking hard surfaces. As her mom, all I want is to keep her safe.

Her meltdowns have become more intense, and our home is not designed to safely support her during those moments. I want to create a dedicated sensory safety room where she can regulate in an environment that protects her from injury while providing calming sensory input.

The room would include:

Padded walls and flooring to reduce the risk of injury Soft crash pads and cushions Calming sensory equipment and lighting Safe storage and a space designed specifically for her needs

This isn't about creating a luxury room. It's about creating a safe place where my daughter can experience overwhelming moments without hurting herself.

As her mother, I spend every day advocating for her, coordinating therapies, and doing everything I can to give her the best quality of life. Like many families raising children with significant disabilities, our resources are limited, and this project is simply beyond what I can afford on my own.

Every donation, no matter the amount, brings us one step closer to creating a safe space where my daughter can find comfort instead of danger during her most difficult moments.

If you're unable to donate, sharing our fundraiser would mean the world to us.

From the bottom of my heart, thank you for taking the time to read our story and for supporting our family. Your kindness will make a lasting difference in my daughter's life.

If you've ever wondered how you could make a difference in the life of a child with severe autism, this is one way. Your generosity will help create a space where my daughter can feel safe during the moments when the world becomes too overwhelming. Every donation and every share gives us hope.