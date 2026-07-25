Safe, Independent Home & Fence for Me/Rescue Cats

Hello everyone,

I am reaching out to my community, to fellow animal lovers, and to kind-hearted strangers because I am fighting hard to build a safe, permanent future, and I need a helping hand to get there.

I am a full-time working independent woman living in Fort Worth, Texas. I also happen to live with a functional disability. Even though I deal with daily health and physical challenges, I take immense pride in waking up early every single day, doing my job, and earning my own living. But right now, despite my hard work and an exceptional 813 credit score, my single income is being completely drained by my predatory rental management company. Between skyrocketing rent and endless hidden fees, I am being trapped in a cycle of financial survival that has triggered severe situational depression and anxiety.

Through all the heartbreak and stress of this past year, my absolute saving grace has been my family: my 11 rescue cats.

These cats are my world. They are the reason I keep fighting through the darkest days. Every single one of them was abandoned or ignored by the world, and I opened my heart to give them safety. Recently, I even paused my own worries to gently rescue three helpless baby opossums that got trapped in my house, ensuring they got safely back to nature. Caring for the vulnerable is who I am.

But my current rental situation is a dead-end for us. My dream is to buy an affordable home on a small plot of unrestricted private land just west of Fort Worth. Because I have an 813 credit score, I qualify for incredible low-interest loans, and I am working with free housing counselors to secure a down-payment assistance grant.

However, I have one major hurdle: I desperately need to build a secure perimeter fence on the land to keep my 11 rescues safe, and I need to cover the upfront out-of-pocket costs of moving and closing fees that grants won't fully cover.

What Your Kind Donations Will Fund:

The Cat Safety Fence: To build a secure, private perimeter fence on my future lot so my 11 rescues can live safely without park restrictions or landlord threats. Emergency Moving & Transition Costs: To cover the physical logistics of safely relocating myself and 11 animals into our permanent home. A Safety Cushion: To protect my budget from predatory fees while I finalize my escape from my current landlord.

I am not looking for a handout—I am working full-time and utilizing every free community resource available to change my life. I am just looking for a bridge to help an independent, disabled worker and her 11 rescued souls find permanent safety.

If you are an animal lover, a rescue advocate, or someone who believes in helping a person who works hard despite health challenges, any amount you can spare will change our lives. If you cannot donate, please share our link with your circles.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart for believing in me and my cats. Love and prayers.











