Safe housing for the medically fragile

Most of you who read my story know a bit of my medical history, but for those who don't, I am 48 years old, single with a grown son who has his own successful life but I have struggled with autoimmune disease since childhood. I have faced multiple surgeries, tests, and procedures only to be stuck living off disability and with over 10 different specialists who still can't figure out what is going on. However, to make matters worse, I am currently living in a one-room apartment that is infested with black mold and is falling apart. I've been trying to find a permanent, safe place to live for over 2 years but income-based housing is so limited here in the mountains of Western North Carolina that the average wait is 4 years. So my only as well as best alternative is to apply for a USDA Rural home loan but my medical expenses have put my debt-to-income ratio too high to qualify. So I am begging for help to raise enough money to pay off my debt and qualify for a home loan before my current apartment is condemned and I'm left homeless. My current apartment is making me sick living in there but I absolutely have nowhere else to go. My medical expenses run about $600 a month currently with the monthly trips to Duke as well as Physical Therapy, and every other week infusions all of which are necessary for my medical conditions. And my small business isn't bringing in anything except what I make on weekends and that isn't even covering groceries anymore. I can never get ahead, and I don't have family who will help. So I'm asking, pleading for help from friends and strangers. Please help me get somewhere safe and somewhere that won't make me sick where I can live for the rest of my life instead of worrying everyday if this will be the day my building gets condemned then what?