Safe Housing for My Children

I was doing pretty good in 2024 then my kids father passed away in a form that’s been very difficult to deal with, after his passing I went into the hospital August 24 to Dec 24 . When I came home I was in a wheelchair I had to learn to walk again and learn to bath and everything all over . I have children and I’ve been doing this journey alone for many years . I have worked I’m not lazy or looking for a handout . I’m honestly trying to find a safe space for me and my children I have a roommate that helps in case my health fails quicker than what the doctors expect. I really have no family support. I was raped In late 2024 so many things have compromised my health as well as my mental I’m goal is to get treatment for my health and learn to heal from all of my trauma and go back to school and work . I’m just really in a tight space and it feels so uncomfortable writing this for the world to see. I had a job I liked and I left because the sexual harassment was outrageous at a tops market where sexual harassment is not tolerated supposedly but I was supposed to be switching departments and I couldn’t keep working with an abuser so I had to leave . I’m a mother at the end of day so disrespectful men towards young woman and they way the speak about them to people in public makes me sick. I followed protocol and procedures and I’m the one who had to walk away that was Jan of 26 . Even if you are not able to donate please say a prayer for me and my family . Thank you taking the time to read .