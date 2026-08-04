Safe Home, Stable Future for My Family

I'm a single mother of three and the sole breadwinner for my household in South Africa. My children, my siblings, my nephew, and I live in my late mother's home, which has fallen into serious disrepair.





The kitchen floor has sunk badly, creating safety risks and pest problems. We need to repair the house to make it safe for everyone living here. I'm also seeking support to settle urgent debts and renovate outside rooms so they can be rented out. This rental income would help us become financially stable and secure our future.





Your support will help create a safe home for my family and give us the opportunity to build a more stable life. Thank you for standing with us.