Witt Family Rescue Fund

Dear Friends, Family, and Community,





UPDATE: Hello everyone! I wanted to provide an update on family home. Vierra Hauling has partnered with us on this project and I believe they have hauled away 6-7 20 yard dumpsters to be dumped. John is providing this service at cost and donating time to make the dump runs and helped fill a dumpster this week.





We had a deep cleaning crew go in yesterday and clean the kitchen and made a huge difference in them being able to use the kitchen again. We will need to find a new range as the one they had did not work any longer. Also, the flooring is the original linoleum floor from the 50s and the crew cleaned it as best as they could but the flooring needs to be replaced.





In addition, Drew drives for Uber to support the family and his Prius has almost 500,000 miles on it. The hybrid battery is starting to show signs of failure. We're working to get the lowest quote possible to replace the battery so Drew can continue to earn money to support his family. Further the air conditioning is no longer working but at least he can drive at night when it cools off. We are hoping to find some used parts and a mechanic who is affordable to work on this.





Thank you for all of your support!





I am reaching out to you today on behalf of my sister Katie, brother in-law Drew and their household. They have been married 22 years with four beautiful children (ages 12, 14, 16, and 19), two of whom have special needs and navigate life with autism.

Over the last 15 years, life has thrown many challenges their way. Managing a large household, balancing the intense day-to-day demands of special needs care, and navigating financial hardships have taken a heavy toll. Over time, overwhelming clutter accumulated in their home, making everyday tasks difficult.

Recently, the family experienced a major wake-up call: a small electrical fire broke out in the home. Thankfully, the physical damage to the structure was minimal, and everyone made it out completely safe. However, the incident brought the living conditions to the attention of local county officials. To ensure a safe, healthy environment for the children, the county has mandated that the home must be thoroughly cleaned out and decluttered immediately.

The family has already rolled up their sleeves and begun the monumental task of clearing things out, but the sheer volume of 15 years of accumulation is too much for them to handle alone. For the safety of the kids and the long-term well-being of the parents, it has been strongly recommended that they hand this job over to biohazard and professional hoarder-cleanup crews who can handle it safely and efficiently.

How the Funds Will Be Used:

We are incredibly grateful that the county has agreed to provide the dumpsters, which will significantly reduce the cost of hauling everything away. However, hiring a professional crew to sort, sanitize, and clear out the home is an immense expense that this family simply cannot afford right now on top of their existing financial struggles.

Every dollar raised through this campaign will go directly toward:

Professional Cleanup Labor: Paying the crew to safely empty and clean the home so it meets county safety standards. Immediate Family Needs: Any funds remaining after the cleanup crew is paid will be used entirely to provide groceries, clothing, and immediate daily essentials to support the family during this chaotic transition.

This is more than just a house cleaning; it is a desperate lifeline to keep this family together, safe, and moving forward. We want to give these four kids and their parents the clean, stress-free environment and the fresh start they truly deserve.

If you are able to donate, no amount is too small, and every single penny helps. If you cannot donate financially, we completely understand and ask that you please share this link with your network and keep this family in your thoughts and prayers.

Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your kindness, generosity, and compassion.