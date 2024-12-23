Sadie’s vet bill

Our sweet little Sadie needs a C-section to safely deliver her puppies, and unfortunately, the cost of the procedure is much more than we can manage right now.😭 So, we’re reaching out to friends, family, anyone who is able to help cover her vet bill. Sadie is our three year old Chihuahua, and is the sweetest little girl. She’s a spaz, and she loves receiving kisses. She means the world to us. Unfortunately, we did not plan this, as we got our new puppy Hector.. he got a bit excited realizing what he can do! If you know what I mean. That being said, any contribution, no matter the size, will make a big difference in ensuring our Sadie gets the care she needs. 🥺 We appreciate any and all support, and are grateful for all - whether it’s sharing this post, praying for her, etc. Thank you tons. ❤️