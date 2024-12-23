Campaign Image

Sadie’s vet bill

Goal:

 USD $900

Raised:

 USD $575

Campaign created by Haley Clark

Campaign funds will be received by Haley Clark

Sadie’s vet bill

Our sweet little Sadie needs a C-section to safely deliver her puppies, and unfortunately, the cost of the procedure is much more than we can manage right now.😭 So, we’re reaching out to friends, family, anyone who is able to help cover her vet bill. Sadie is our three year old Chihuahua, and is the sweetest little girl. She’s a spaz, and she loves receiving kisses. She means the world to us. Unfortunately, we did not plan this, as we got our new puppy Hector.. he got a bit excited realizing what he can do! If you know what I mean. That being said, any contribution, no matter the size, will make a big difference in ensuring our Sadie gets the care she needs. 🥺 We appreciate any and all support, and are grateful for all - whether it’s sharing this post, praying for her, etc. Thank you tons. ❤️

Recent Donations
Show:
Shane Vansteenberg
$ 50.00 USD
20 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
21 days ago

Haylee B
$ 30.00 USD
21 days ago

Justy
$ 25.00 USD
21 days ago

Melissa wherry
$ 30.00 USD
21 days ago

Sending prayers for sadie

Candice Sorg
$ 25.00 USD
22 days ago

Kelly Jeffers
$ 50.00 USD
22 days ago

Sending all of you and especially Sadie so much love and support!!

Lauren Voght
$ 50.00 USD
22 days ago

Erin Dennis
$ 20.00 USD
22 days ago

🫶

Mollie Chetock
$ 50.00 USD
22 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
22 days ago

Love you... take care of your baby!!

Dara Martin
$ 100.00 USD
22 days ago

Amanda Ali
$ 20.00 USD
22 days ago

It’s not much but I hope this helps get you closer to your goal for your sweet pup!! Love you and Merry Christmas!!!

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo