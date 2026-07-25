Sadie's Archeological Field School Fund

Hello friends and family!

I've been given an amazing opportunity to attend an archeological field school on the Big Island, Hawaii. Through this program I will be able to work with local organizations to restore a community fishpond, learn about ancient taro farming, and study and participate in paniolo, or Hawaiian cowboy culture! This program is a great opportunity to gain experience for grad school and my future career, more information can be found here!

https://sites.google.com/view/hawaiifieldschool/home

Any donation helps! I am so grateful for this field school, and I am even more grateful for all the support and prayers! Thank you so much for your consideration!