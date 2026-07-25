Sadaqah of Hope. Saving Lives, Restoring Dignity

Whoever saves one life, it is as if he has saved all of mankind.(Qur'an 5:32)

Across Africa, countless children wake up every day without food, shelter, medical care, or anyone to turn to. Some are living on the streets. Others are battling life threatening illnesses such as heart disease and other medical emergencies, while their families simply cannot afford treatment.





As Muslims, we believe that every act of kindness is an investment for the Hereafter. Allah commands us to care for the poor, the orphan, the traveler, and those in hardship. Through this fundraiser, we hope to become a means of mercy for those who need it most.





Sadaqah of Hope is a charitable initiative dedicated to providing emergency medical assistance, food, clean water, clothing, education support, and essential care for struggling children and vulnerable families across Africa regardless of their background. Our priority is to respond to urgent needs with compassion, dignity, and transparency.