Sad person

I’m sharing this campaign anonymously, but my story is real, and I’m sharing it with full honesty.





Some time ago, my wife went through a difficult health condition that required intensive, long-term treatment. Thankfully, by God’s grace, she has fully recovered and is doing well now — something we are deeply grateful for. However, the treatment came at a significant financial cost. Since I didn’t have enough savings at the time, I had to take out loans and financing from banks and finance companies to cover the accumulating medical expenses, on top of our daily family living costs. My family includes my wife and our children (3 to 4 kids).

Today, after years of repayment, I still owe more than 500,000 SAR across several banks and finance companies. I managed to settle part of it over time, but the remaining balance has become a heavy burden that my income simply cannot absorb. My current job is modest, and my salary barely covers monthly installments, let alone our family’s growing needs.