Restore Beauty Through Sacred Music in Kenya

Goal:
KES 200,000
Raised:
KES 5,000
On June 7th, 2025, something beautiful and deeply sacred will take place in Nairobi:
“A Journey Through Sacred Music” — a live concert exploring the rich heritage of sacred music from Gregorian chant to Renaissance polyphony, sacred orchestral works, and modern compositions.
Hosted at Holy Cross Church, Kenya’s only Traditional Latin Mass parish, this concert will immerse the audience in the beauty and reverence of music composed for the glory of God.
Why this concert matters:
In a noisy and distracted world, sacred music offers peace, healing, and a glimpse of eternity. This concert is not just for Catholics — it’s open to all who are drawn to beauty and depth. Our mission is to revive a love for the sacred through music that uplifts the soul.
✨ What your support will help us cover:
Though our venue is provided freely and many musicians are volunteers, these behind-the-scenes costs are essential to make this concert a success.
🙏 How you can help:
Every gift brings us closer to sharing this sacred experience with the world.
Thank you, and may God reward you abundantly.
God bless you,
Diana
Event Coordinator
“Sacred music… is a treasure of inestimable value, greater even than that of any other art.”
— Pope St. Pius X
Ad majorem Dei Gloriam !
