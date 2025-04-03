Restore Beauty Through Sacred Music in Kenya

On June 7th, 2025, something beautiful and deeply sacred will take place in Nairobi:

“A Journey Through Sacred Music” — a live concert exploring the rich heritage of sacred music from Gregorian chant to Renaissance polyphony, sacred orchestral works, and modern compositions.

Hosted at Holy Cross Church, Kenya’s only Traditional Latin Mass parish, this concert will immerse the audience in the beauty and reverence of music composed for the glory of God.

Why this concert matters:

In a noisy and distracted world, sacred music offers peace, healing, and a glimpse of eternity. This concert is not just for Catholics — it’s open to all who are drawn to beauty and depth. Our mission is to revive a love for the sacred through music that uplifts the soul.

✨ What your support will help us cover:

Professional photo and video coverage to document the event

Printing sheet music for choir and musicians

Copyright licenses for select contemporary sacred pieces

A small honorarium for the accompanist, librarian, and tech administrator

Marketing and promotion to help us reach more people

Light refreshments for performers and guests

Printed program booklets and posters

Though our venue is provided freely and many musicians are volunteers, these behind-the-scenes costs are essential to make this concert a success.

🙏 How you can help:

Donate whatever you can — no amount is too small

Share this campaign with your friends, family, and community

Keep us in your prayers

Every gift brings us closer to sharing this sacred experience with the world.

Thank you, and may God reward you abundantly.

God bless you,

Diana

Event Coordinator

“Sacred music… is a treasure of inestimable value, greater even than that of any other art.”

— Pope St. Pius X