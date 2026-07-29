Proclaim Christ as King with Cleveland Billboards

Dear Friends of the Sacred Heart!

We are approaching the month of June traditionally dedicated to honor the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus.

But what do we see around us?

We see the honor due to Our Lord usurped- given to the vile public proclamation of sin: a treason not unlike the Deicide. But not all is lost. There are good Catholics who are willing to sacrifice and fight to make the truth and beauty of this month more visible. There is a rising, a cry to proclaim Jesus Christ as King.

There is a movement stirring in souls to inspire the love of Jesus by putting up Sacred Heart billboards in visible, high-traffic areas around the country. I hope that we can do the same in the Cleveland area. Last year we started fundraising a little bit late and though we were able to put up four billboards, we only managed to raise funds for one of them. So, this year we are starting early. Our goal is to raise funds early enough in the year that we can reserve double the number of billboards before they are taken.

Therefore, this is an appeal to join this Crusade to rent billboards on which to display to the public the beautiful image of the Sacred Heart during June. By joining this Crusade you are one of the happy few, in imitation of the faithful few that stood at the foot of the Cross, during the Deicide.

May Our Lady of Sorrows bless each of us during this month that is devoted to the Most Sacred Heart of her beloved Son.

Viva Christo Rey!

Christ is King!

In Jesu et Maria,

The Franchini Family