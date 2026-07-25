Sabrinas brain surgery recovery

Hello family & friends,

My name is Michelle and im starting this fundraiser to help my friend Sabrina who will be having brain surgery for a tumor removal (who we named Tammy). It's not clear yet what type the doctor at UCLA says they typically don't biopsy the tumor until after surgery. As you'd imagine it's VERY scary and overwhelming not only emotionally but financially as well. Surgery is scheduled for Tuesday June 9, 2026.

After surgery she will need time to recover which she obviously won't be working. Im asking if we can all come together and help bear the financial burden for her so that's one less thing she has to worry about and she can put all her focus into her recovery.

If you're not able to donate (totally fine) would you please consider sharing this post and most of all please pray for her surgery and her recovery.





Thank you so much for your support,

Michelle